TC Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBC) Short Interest Down 36.5% in November

TC Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decrease of 36.5% from the October 31st total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBC. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in TC Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $379,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of TC Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, Covey Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $419,000. 0.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TCBC opened at $13.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.54. TC Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.15.

TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.92 million for the quarter.

TC Bancshares Company Profile

TC Bancshares Inc operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank which provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers principally in the United States. It offer deposit products as well as lending product. TC Bancshares Inc is based in Thomasville, Georgia.

