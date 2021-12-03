TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Director Mark Yeomans Sells 330 Shares

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) Director Mark Yeomans sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.27, for a total value of C$20,219.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$149,560.07.

Shares of TSE:TRP opened at C$58.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$63.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$62.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$57.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of C$51.10 and a 12-month high of C$68.20.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.98 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.24 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 4.2499998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 180.95%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$77.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Veritas Investment Research downgraded TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. CIBC cut their target price on TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CSFB cut their target price on TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$67.67.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

