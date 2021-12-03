TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.62% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TCG BDC, Inc. is an externally managed specialty finance company. It focused on providing flexible financing solutions to middle market companies primarily located in the United States. TCG BDC, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of TCG BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of TCG BDC stock opened at $13.81 on Wednesday. TCG BDC has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $14.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day moving average of $13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. TCG BDC had a net margin of 100.42% and a return on equity of 10.02%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TCG BDC will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 78,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 41,952 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 14,987 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of TCG BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 268,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 40,900 shares during the last quarter. 34.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCG BDC Company Profile

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

