TD Securities Reiterates C$57.00 Price Target for Enbridge (TSE:ENB)

TD Securities set a C$57.00 price objective on Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ENB. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. CIBC reduced their price target on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$54.88.

TSE:ENB opened at C$47.87 on Monday. Enbridge has a 1-year low of C$40.63 and a 1-year high of C$54.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$96.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$51.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$11.47 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.73%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

