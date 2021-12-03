Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$39.72.

TECK.B has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of TSE TECK.B opened at C$34.00 on Friday. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of C$21.65 and a 1 year high of C$37.00. The stock has a market cap of C$18.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$33.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

