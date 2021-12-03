Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$39.72.

TECK.B has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of TSE TECK.B opened at C$34.00 on Friday. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of C$21.65 and a 1 year high of C$37.00. The stock has a market cap of C$18.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$33.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

