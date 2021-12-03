Ted Schlein Acquires 35,470 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Stock

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Director Ted Schlein bought 35,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,313.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

CHGG stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.35. The company had a trading volume of 154,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,597. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -482.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.79 and a 200 day moving average of $69.31. Chegg, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $115.21. The company has a current ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.79 million. Chegg had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hartline Investment Corp raised its position in Chegg by 564.7% in the second quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 72,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,998,000 after acquiring an additional 61,314 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Chegg by 25.9% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Chegg by 1.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Chegg by 5.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 158,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chegg in the second quarter worth about $9,209,000. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $107.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Chegg from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chegg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.06.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

