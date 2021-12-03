Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ERIC shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 7,083.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,485 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $505,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 11,343 shares during the period. 8.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ERIC traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,448,143. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $15.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.29.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $56.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

