Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Telekom Austria AG (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) fell 4.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.71 and last traded at $16.71. 722 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.53.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TKAGY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telekom Austria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telekom Austria in a report on Friday, October 1st.

The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Telekom Austria AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and multimedia services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Belarus, Slovenia, Serbia, North Macedonia, and Corporate and Other. Its products include voice, mobile, satellite, data, and roaming.

