Telsey Advisory Group Lowers JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Price Target to $11.00

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) had its target price cut by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $14.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on JOAN. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of JOANN from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of JOANN from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of JOANN from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of JOANN from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JOANN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.44.

JOAN stock opened at $9.37 on Wednesday. JOANN has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $17.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that JOANN will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert Will purchased 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JOAN. UBS Group AG raised its position in JOANN by 2,122.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in JOANN in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in JOANN in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in JOANN in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of JOANN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

