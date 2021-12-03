TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.920-$0.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.17 billion-$2.21 billion.

TIXT traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.78. 104,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,510. TELUS International has a 1 year low of $26.92 and a 1 year high of $39.91. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion and a PE ratio of 134.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.69 million. Equities analysts expect that TELUS International will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TIXT shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TELUS International (Cda) stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) by 1,920.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,098 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in TELUS International (Cda) were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

