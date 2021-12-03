Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 8.1% over the last three years.

NYSE TEI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,184. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.74 and its 200 day moving average is $7.85. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $8.23.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

