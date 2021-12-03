Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Receives $26.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on TS shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 14.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Tenaris by 4.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Tenaris by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tenaris by 2.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tenaris by 7.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. 9.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TS traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $20.27. 127,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,028,367. Tenaris has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.79.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Tenaris’s previous dividend of $0.14. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is 36.62%.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

