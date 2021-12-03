Tendies (TEND) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $64,350.00

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 3rd. One Tendies coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0450 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Tendies has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tendies has a market cap of $337,498.80 and approximately $64,350.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00044968 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.43 or 0.00246184 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.74 or 0.00086673 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Tendies Coin Profile

Tendies (CRYPTO:TEND) is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,896,632 coins and its circulating supply is 7,496,632 coins. Tendies’ official website is tendies.dev . Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Tendies Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tendies should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tendies using one of the exchanges listed above.

