Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.980-$1.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $630 million-$680 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $657.81 million.Tetra Tech also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.000-$4.200 EPS.

NASDAQ TTEK traded down $5.00 on Friday, reaching $182.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,406. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Tetra Tech has a 1 year low of $113.14 and a 1 year high of $192.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $709.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.47%.

Tetra Tech announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tetra Tech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $165.80.

In related news, SVP Roger R. Argus sold 5,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.04, for a total transaction of $1,010,607.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.03, for a total value of $76,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,171 shares of company stock valued at $2,456,594 in the last three months. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tetra Tech stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,853 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.47% of Tetra Tech worth $30,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

Featured Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.