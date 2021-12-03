TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) had its price target decreased by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 346.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TGTX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.75.

TGTX opened at $16.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.90. TG Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.62 and a 1 year high of $56.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.77.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,784.36% and a negative return on equity of 82.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.73) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $63,603,000. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 22.6% during the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,098,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,392,000 after buying an additional 755,589 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 3.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,677,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $724,501,000 after buying an additional 706,864 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 60.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,798,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,849,000 after buying an additional 677,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 5.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,725,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $454,826,000 after buying an additional 600,968 shares in the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

