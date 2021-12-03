The 600 Group (LON:SIXH) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.97

The 600 Group PLC (LON:SIXH)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 13.97 ($0.18) and traded as low as GBX 13.55 ($0.18). The 600 Group shares last traded at GBX 14.25 ($0.19), with a volume of 86,670 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £16.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 13.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

About The 600 Group (LON:SIXH)

The 600 Group PLC designs, manufactures, and distributes machine tools, precision engineered components, and industrial laser systems in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Machine Tools and Precision Engineered Components; and Industrial Laser Systems.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for The 600 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The 600 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.