The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Director Mark P. Vergnano Sells 99,968 Shares

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Director Mark P. Vergnano sold 99,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $2,991,042.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE CC traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,706,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,276. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.12. The Chemours Company has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $38.87.

Get Chemours alerts:

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. Chemours had a return on equity of 72.01% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CC. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemours during the third quarter worth $13,901,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 6.2% during the third quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 39.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 108,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 30,607 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 8.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 191,155 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 15,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 16.5% during the third quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 389,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,324,000 after purchasing an additional 55,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.