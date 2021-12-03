The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th.

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 36.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE SRV opened at $31.23 on Friday. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a one year low of $20.96 and a one year high of $35.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.50.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 13,524 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.46 per share, with a total value of $438,989.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 32,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 200.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter.

About The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to obtain a high after-tax total return from a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on May 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

