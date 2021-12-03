The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.300-$2.320 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The GEO Group also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.58-0.60 EPS.

Shares of GEO stock remained flat at $$7.56 during trading on Friday. 4,806,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,612,772. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of $926.36 million, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.54. The GEO Group has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $557.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.53 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The GEO Group will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEO. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in The GEO Group by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,462 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The GEO Group by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,153,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,333,000 after acquiring an additional 441,817 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in The GEO Group by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 7,302 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in The GEO Group by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 9,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

