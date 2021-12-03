The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Short Interest Down 30.4% in November

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the October 31st total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of The India Fund stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $22.00. 111,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,986. The India Fund has a 1-year low of $19.24 and a 1-year high of $23.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.09%. This is a positive change from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IFN. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The India Fund during the second quarter worth about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The India Fund during the second quarter worth about $44,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The India Fund during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of The India Fund during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of The India Fund by 27.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

About The India Fund

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

