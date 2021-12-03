The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 40.5% from the October 31st total of 7,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The LGL Group stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) by 637.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,367 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.16% of The LGL Group worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

Get The LGL Group alerts:

Shares of The LGL Group stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $11.38. 4,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,287. The LGL Group has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The stock has a market cap of $60.43 million, a P/E ratio of 1.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.75.

The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $5.87. The LGL Group had a net margin of 111.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The LGL Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

LGL has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised The LGL Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut The LGL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

About The LGL Group

LGL Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design and marketing of industrial and commercial products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers highly-engineered and highly-reliability frequency and spectrum control products.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for The LGL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The LGL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.