The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Shares Down 2.2%

The Mission Group plc (LON:TMG) shares were down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 66 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 66 ($0.86). Approximately 42,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 160,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.50 ($0.88).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of The Mission Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get The Mission Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £59.80 million and a PE ratio of 73.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 70.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 76.47.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The Mission Group’s payout ratio is 1.70%.

In other news, insider Robert Andrew Day sold 2,798,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.95), for a total transaction of £2,042,934.93 ($2,669,107.56).

About The Mission Group (LON:TMG)

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company offers marketing communications services specializing in the technology, medical, and automotive sector; public relations services; and advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for The Mission Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mission Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.