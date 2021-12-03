The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Shares Sold by Valueworks LLC

Valueworks LLC decreased its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,999 shares during the quarter. New York Times accounts for approximately 2.0% of Valueworks LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Valueworks LLC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $4,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Times during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of New York Times during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 135.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New York Times alerts:

Shares of NYT stock opened at $47.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.02 and a beta of 0.79. The New York Times Company has a fifty-two week low of $39.73 and a fifty-two week high of $58.73.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $509.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.32 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NYT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.

About New York Times

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

Featured Article: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.