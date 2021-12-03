The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Short Interest Update

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 542,000 shares, a decline of 31.4% from the October 31st total of 789,900 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 114,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 1,696.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in The Pennant Group by 55.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in The Pennant Group by 270.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in The Pennant Group during the second quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in The Pennant Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PNTG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on The Pennant Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

PNTG stock opened at $21.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Pennant Group has a 52 week low of $19.01 and a 52 week high of $69.56. The company has a market cap of $616.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.62 and a beta of 2.37.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $111.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.06 million. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 12.90%. As a group, analysts expect that The Pennant Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

