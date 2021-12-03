The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 284,700 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the October 31st total of 223,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ REAX opened at $3.58 on Friday. Real Brokerage has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $3.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.43.

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Analysts predict that Real Brokerage will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

REAX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Real Brokerage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Real Brokerage in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Real Brokerage by 179.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 429,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 275,934 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Real Brokerage by 657.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 14,321 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Real Brokerage in the 3rd quarter worth $667,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Real Brokerage in the 3rd quarter worth $895,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Real Brokerage by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 263,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 197,325 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Real Brokerage Company Profile

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered residential real estate brokerage company. The company provides its agents a mobile focused tech-platform to run their business, as well as for attracting business terms and wealth building opportunities. It operates through a network of approximately 1,895 agents.

