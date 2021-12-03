The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Analysts expect The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Trade Desk’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.32. Trade Desk reported earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Trade Desk will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Trade Desk.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis.

TTD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.90.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $16,288,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 16,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $1,163,128.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 315,413 shares of company stock valued at $32,678,130. Company insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth $280,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 344.2% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded down $6.38 on Friday, hitting $89.51. 6,009,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,268,253. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.37 and its 200 day moving average is $79.93. The company has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a PE ratio of 168.23, a P/E/G ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.40. Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $114.09.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

