The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Purchased by Donald L. Hagan LLC

Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,650,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,241,333,000 after purchasing an additional 123,737 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,646,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,641,874,000 after buying an additional 242,981 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,085,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $609,944,000 after buying an additional 95,516 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,055,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $607,206,000 after buying an additional 96,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,121,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $467,287,000 after buying an additional 65,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.40.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $149.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.43 and a 1-year high of $163.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.44.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 24.70%.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $950,207.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total transaction of $960,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,570 shares of company stock worth $4,289,845. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

