The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,045,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,156,694 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $44,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,707,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $203,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759,624 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,678,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,423 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,671,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $413,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,747 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 181.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,116,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,150,000 after purchasing an additional 719,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,515,000. 67.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer raised Wendy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Argus downgraded Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

NASDAQ WEN opened at $21.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.75. The Wendy’s Company has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $29.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 144,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $3,301,350.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,465,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,263,140.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 134,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $3,068,657.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 240,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,494,743.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

