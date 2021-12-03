Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Theratechnologies, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focusing on the development of therapeutic peptide products with an emphasis on growth-hormone releasing factor peptides. It’s main product EGRIFTA is used for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy which is marketed primarily in the United States, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Russia, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. Theratechnologies, Inc. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. “

Shares of Theratechnologies stock opened at $3.14 on Friday. Theratechnologies has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $4.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.53 and a 200 day moving average of $3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $298.68 million, a P/E ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.56.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Theratechnologies had a negative return on equity of 103.63% and a negative net margin of 39.00%. The firm had revenue of $17.85 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Theratechnologies will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Theratechnologies by 15.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Theratechnologies by 10.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 109,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 10,085 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Theratechnologies during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Theratechnologies during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Theratechnologies during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. 19.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in addressing medical needs of patients with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV). The firm offers its product under the brand name of EGRIFTA, which approved therapy for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy.

