Thomas C. Chow Sells 634 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 634 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total transaction of $23,819.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ PUBM traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.03. 2,938,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119,109. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.39. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.61 and a 52 week high of $76.96.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $58.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.29 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PUBM. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PubMatic by 1,582.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 21,518 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the second quarter worth $132,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the second quarter worth $2,654,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the second quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 661.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PUBM shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of PubMatic from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.60.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

