ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Shares Down 7.7% on Insider Selling

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)’s stock price traded down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $16.95 and last traded at $17.28. 11,234 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 664,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.72.

Specifically, President Anthony Salvatore Marino sold 1,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $34,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 2,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $61,299.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,710,545 shares of company stock valued at $35,907,314.

Get ThredUp alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TDUP shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ThredUp from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ThredUp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.92.

The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.24.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 52.77% and a negative net margin of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $63.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.82 million. Equities research analysts forecast that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter worth $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the third quarter worth $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the third quarter worth $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ThredUp by 364.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ThredUp by 33.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.38% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Company Profile (NASDAQ:TDUP)

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.