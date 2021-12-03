Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $23.63 Million Stock Holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,642 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $23,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 9.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Q Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 83.7% during the second quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 49,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,541,000 after purchasing an additional 22,657 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 57.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,159,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,469,000 after purchasing an additional 424,732 shares during the period. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.50.

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $145.89 on Friday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $109.36 and a 52 week high of $183.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 0.72.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $1.13. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 50.72% and a negative net margin of 12,211.21%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.70) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

