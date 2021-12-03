Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 21,530 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,137 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 21,530 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $20,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,586 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 13.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,369 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 34.4% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 120.4% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 62,003 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $23,006,000 after purchasing an additional 33,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.48, for a total value of $3,177,237.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,766,703.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.03, for a total value of $690,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,245 shares of company stock valued at $33,797,801. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $535.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $292.82 and a 12 month high of $559.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $507.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $435.78. The firm has a market cap of $52.82 billion, a PE ratio of -103.34 and a beta of 1.35.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PANW shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $555.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.00.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

