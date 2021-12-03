Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 6,838 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 465,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,838 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Kohl’s were worth $25,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KSS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 158.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 183.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kohl’s from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen upped their target price on Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Kohl’s from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $49.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.16. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $36.78 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.39.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

