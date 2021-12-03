Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 6.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

Shares of NYSE TLYS opened at $14.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.02. Tilly’s has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The company has a market cap of $446.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 2.05.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th.

In other Tilly’s news, Director Janet Kerr sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $112,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Tilly’s by 1,768.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 46,093 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Tilly’s by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 83,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,384 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Tilly’s by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Tilly’s by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Tilly’s by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TLYS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tilly’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Tilly’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

