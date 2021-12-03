Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) Downgraded by TheStreet

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of TIPT opened at $13.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.07. Tiptree has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $17.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.60 million, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.16.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Tiptree had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $286.61 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TIPT. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tiptree by 142.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Tiptree by 49.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Tiptree by 4,966.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 7,251 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tiptree during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Tiptree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.83% of the company’s stock.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Mortgage, and Other. The Insurance segment offers specialty insurance, warranty products, and related administration services.

