Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) Downgraded by TheStreet

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of TIPT opened at $13.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.07. Tiptree has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $17.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.60 million, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.16.
Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Tiptree had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $286.61 million for the quarter.
Tiptree Company Profile
Tiptree, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Mortgage, and Other. The Insurance segment offers specialty insurance, warranty products, and related administration services.
