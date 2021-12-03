Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.91 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) to post sales of $2.91 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.95 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.89 billion. Toll Brothers posted sales of $2.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, December 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full-year sales of $8.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.64 billion to $8.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $10.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.53 billion to $10.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Toll Brothers.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

TOL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,642,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $615,269,000 after purchasing an additional 589,777 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 640.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 553,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,858,000 after purchasing an additional 478,924 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1,640.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 318,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,416,000 after purchasing an additional 300,260 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,122,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,343,000 after purchasing an additional 293,461 shares during the period. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 448,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,939,000 after purchasing an additional 279,348 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $68.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 5.18. Toll Brothers has a 52-week low of $41.22 and a 52-week high of $68.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 13.10%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Toll Brothers (TOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.