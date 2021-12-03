TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.94

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.94 and last traded at $6.94, with a volume of 1528 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.46.

The company has a market cap of $541.43 million, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of -343.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.97 and a 200 day moving average of $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Get TORM alerts:

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). TORM had a negative net margin of 13.80% and a negative return on equity of 7.18%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in TORM by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 830,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,431,000 after purchasing an additional 12,171 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of TORM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Quaero Capital S.A. grew its stake in TORM by 667.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 95,671 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in TORM by 47.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 18,831 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in TORM by 112.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 48,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 25,842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

About TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD)

TORM Plc engages in the ownership and operation of product tankers. The firm transports refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha and gas oil, and occasionally dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. The company was founded by Ditlev E. Torm and Christian Schmiegelow in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for TORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.