TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.94

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.94 and last traded at $6.94, with a volume of 1528 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.46.
The company has a market cap of $541.43 million, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of -343.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.97 and a 200 day moving average of $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.80.
TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). TORM had a negative net margin of 13.80% and a negative return on equity of 7.18%.
About TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD)
TORM Plc engages in the ownership and operation of product tankers. The firm transports refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha and gas oil, and occasionally dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. The company was founded by Ditlev E. Torm and Christian Schmiegelow in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
