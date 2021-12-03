Tornado Price Tops $73.89 on Exchanges (TCORE)

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 3rd. Tornado has a market capitalization of $443,369.03 and approximately $188.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tornado coin can now be bought for about $73.89 or 0.00140141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tornado has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001899 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00061654 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00069774 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,084.76 or 0.07746700 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.68 or 0.00088536 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,499.51 or 0.99564790 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Tornado Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. The official website for Tornado is tornado.finance . Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Tornado Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tornado using one of the exchanges listed above.

