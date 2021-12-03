Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Given New $104.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $91.00 to $104.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.08% from the stock’s previous close.

TD has been the topic of several other reports. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares raised Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.66.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $75.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $137.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.59. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $54.74 and a 52 week high of $75.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 31.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TD. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $351,922,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,733,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604,592 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,716,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,082,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566,112 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 34.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,011,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $662,285,000 after buying an additional 2,547,192 shares during the period. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.6% in the second quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 4,468,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,523,000 after buying an additional 1,501,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

