Torrent Capital (CVE:TORR) Shares Down 6.9%

Torrent Capital Ltd. (CVE:TORR) shares dropped 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.06 and last traded at C$1.08. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 17,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.16.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.13. The company has a market cap of C$26.17 million and a PE ratio of 2.65.

About Torrent Capital (CVE:TORR)

Torrent Capital Ltd., an investment company and merchant bank, invests primarily in the securities of public and private companies. It also provides merchant banking services to select companies, as well as advisory services for corporate finance and capital markets. The company was formerly known as Metallum Resources Inc and changed its name to Torrent Capital Ltd.

