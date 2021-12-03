Toth Financial Advisory Corp Acquires 1,297 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,585 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,525,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $475,520,000 after purchasing an additional 125,274 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 12.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,944,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $367,185,000 after acquiring an additional 211,992 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 8,915.9% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,894,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,052 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,420,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $267,363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,298,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $244,525,000 after purchasing an additional 39,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $196.22. The company had a trading volume of 5,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,286. The firm has a market cap of $54.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $144.50 and a 52-week high of $210.21.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.86%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GD. Susquehanna raised their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.91.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

