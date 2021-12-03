Toth Financial Advisory Corp Reduces Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,057 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.8% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $11,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.8% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.4% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 77.8% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $697,165.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,550. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.24.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.46. 320,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,118,014. The firm has a market cap of $238.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.92. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.35 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.33.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

