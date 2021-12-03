Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Sets New 52-Week High at $37.36

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.36 and last traded at $37.10, with a volume of 12405 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.48.

Separately, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $386.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.98 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 8.73%. Tower Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at $26,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. 56.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

