TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TowneBank operates banking offices serving Chesapeake, Chesterfield County, Glen Allen, Hampton, James City County, Mechanicsville, Newport News, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Richmond, Suffolk, Virginia Beach, Williamsburg, and York County in Virginia, along with Raleigh, Cary, Charlotte, Moyock, Grandy, Camden County, Southern Shores, Corolla and Nags Head in North Carolina. Towne also offers a full range of financial services through its controlled divisions and subsidiaries that include Towne Investment Group, Towne Wealth Management, Towne Insurance Agency, Towne Benefits, TowneBank Mortgage, TowneBank Commercial Mortgage, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Towne Realty, Towne 1031 Exchange, LLC, and Towne Vacations. “

NASDAQ TOWN opened at $31.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.09. TowneBank has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $34.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.10.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $170.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.02 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 12.52%. Research analysts predict that TowneBank will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in TowneBank by 423.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TowneBank by 33.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 97.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. 50.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

