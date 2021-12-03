Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $178.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an overweight rating on the stock.

TM stock opened at $183.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $256.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.50. Toyota Motor has a 52 week low of $136.74 and a 52 week high of $188.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.863 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Toyota Motor’s payout ratio is currently 17.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TM. FMR LLC raised its position in Toyota Motor by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Toyota Motor by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,786,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Toyota Motor by 25.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Toyota Motor by 2,809.3% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 9,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor during the first quarter worth about $3,651,000. Institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

