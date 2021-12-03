Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM)

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 15,622 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,198% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,204 call options.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HWM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.11.

In related news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $65,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $136,316.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 13.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,405,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,835 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 15.4% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 113,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 15,048 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter worth about $5,134,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 53.6% during the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,551,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,598,000 after purchasing an additional 890,430 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $28.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.34. Howmet Aerospace has a 52-week low of $22.91 and a 52-week high of $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.31 and a beta of 1.80.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.31%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

