TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $5,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

TDG stock opened at $581.99 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $517.37 and a 1 year high of $688.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $635.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $633.34. The firm has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.72, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.52.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.55. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

TDG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $678.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $704.65.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.47, for a total value of $26,458,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lisman bought 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $591.19 per share, for a total transaction of $502,511.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,260.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,163 shares of company stock worth $700,311 and have sold 73,000 shares worth $47,099,865. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

