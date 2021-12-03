TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Short Interest Up 50.1% in November

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a growth of 50.1% from the October 31st total of 886,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

TMDX opened at $22.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.58. TransMedics Group has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $49.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.89, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $627.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 1.71.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.15). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 41.03% and a negative net margin of 134.15%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $54,314.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,301 shares of company stock worth $589,873 over the last ninety days. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in TransMedics Group by 205.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in TransMedics Group by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in TransMedics Group by 394.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TransMedics Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut TransMedics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on TransMedics Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

