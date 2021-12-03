Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) rose 5.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.67 and last traded at $4.61. Approximately 183 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 111,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average of $4.96. The firm has a market cap of $683.51 million, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $184.89 million for the quarter. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 11.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 20,429 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile (NYSE:TGS)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.

