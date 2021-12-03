Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) rose 5.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.67 and last traded at $4.61. Approximately 183 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 111,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average of $4.96. The firm has a market cap of $683.51 million, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 20,429 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile (NYSE:TGS)
Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.
Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)
Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.